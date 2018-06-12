CLOSE
Do Your Parents Pronounce Things Wrong All The Time? Ours Do Too.

Parents have a weird way of getting old on you in the blink of an eye—suddenly, they just can’t hang with the new age slang. On that note, all of Twitter could relate when one young woman tweeted that her mom is constantly mispronouncing “Netflix.” Hit the flip to see how all the old school parents are pronouncing Uber, Snapchat, and more. Hehe.

