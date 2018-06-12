Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with clinical psychologist Dr. Amber Thornton about mental health in the black community including suicide rates among black children, tips for black women seeking care and more.
I have great news! ‘A Different Perspective’ podcast is back! New episodes will begin in March 2018. I’m excited to be back and excited to share more information regarding Black and minority mental health with all of you! Check out the newest snippet on Apple Podcast, Google Play, or SoundCloud. 👑 #adifferentperspective #dramberadp #blackmentalhealth #mentalhealth #pocmentalhealth #psychology #psychologist #podcast #podsincolor
Inside Her Story: Dr. Amber Thornton Talks About Mental Health In The Black Community was originally published on blackamericaweb.com