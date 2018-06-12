Inside Her Story: Dr. Amber Thornton Talks About Mental Health In The Black Community

| 06.12.18
Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with clinical psychologist Dr. Amber Thornton about mental health in the black community including suicide rates among black children, tips for black women seeking care and more.

