‘N***er Hunting’ Video Of Racist Waitress At ‘Breastaurant’ Gets Her Fired

When will racists learn to keep their ignorance off of social media? It never ends well once they’re exposed.

For instance: Tabatha Dobson, a 20-year-old a who is a waitress for a “breastaurant” in south St. Louis County, Missouri (yep, you read that right — “breastaurant“) was on video making horribly racist comments. In the now viral clip, Duncan is shown in a truck when a man off camera man says, “So are we going n***er hunting today or what?” He goes back and forth with another man before Duncan added with a smile, “You get them n*ggers.”

Watch the disturbing video below:

The backlash has been swift. She lost her job as a waitress at the “breastaurant” and she reportedly just enlisted in U.S. Air Force. See below:

Now, she may be kicked out of the Air Force.

“We have been made aware of a video online of an alleged reserve Airman who made racially insensitive comments,” the U.S. Air Force said in a statement. “We are looking into the matter and we appreciate this being brought to our attention.”

The statement continued:

“The U.S. Air Force values diversity and inclusion; our Airmen come together to produce an incredible team that can accomplish any mission and overcome any challenge. We believe that our greatest asset is our diverse, innovative and technically-savvy workforce. Our Airmen come from all backgrounds and remarks such as these do not fall in line with our culture. We take incidents like this very seriously and action will be taken upon further investigation as necessary.”

Dobson deleted her social media accounts, which were filled with pro-Trump memes and posts bashing NFL players for kneeling, according to the Riverfront Times. In addition, there was reportedly a deleted June 10 tweet where she wrote that she “dropped to her knees in prayer.”

Girl, please. Don’t bring prayer into this, own your place in the social media’s racist hall of shame.

