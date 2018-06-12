IHOP Changed Their Name To IHOB And These Other Brands Are Out Here Getting Real Sassy…

0 reads Leave a comment
In case you missed it, IHOP is now IHOB and the ‘B’ stands for burgers.
Yeah. Really.
As could be expected in 2018, brands became petty, sassy and downright hilarious after the name change.
Then this happened:
