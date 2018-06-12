IHOP Changed Their Name To IHOB And These Other Brands Are Out Here Getting Real Sassy…

In case you missed it, IHOP is now IHOB and the ‘B’ stands for burgers.

Yeah. Really.

As could be expected in 2018, brands became petty, sassy and downright hilarious after the name change.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Then this happened:

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?

Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

.@BurgerKing whole ass changed their logo! The disrespect! 😩😭😂 — Russell Stringer Bell (@TheKorTurn) June 12, 2018

Omg, Burger King is now Pancake King. I am deceased 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/C5RH9NFn4J — Lawyer Cat* (@LawyerCat_) June 11, 2018

Inspired by the International House of Burgers announcement, we are also changing our name (Please do not ask what it means — we don’t know either.) pic.twitter.com/0HPQtQirHn — A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) June 11, 2018

We don't usually throw shade, but seriously? That's what all that was about? Here's a real burger for you. #ChilisBoss #IHOb pic.twitter.com/eTVmtd9vir — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) June 11, 2018

bocket like it's hot pic.twitter.com/lwroiI3iVB — Hot Pockets (@hotpockets) June 11, 2018

brb changing my name to Netflib — Netflix US (@netflix) June 11, 2018

As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018

