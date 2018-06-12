CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

MAGA Tears: Brace Yourself For The Epic Buffoonery Of Dennis Rodman At Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit

Insanity.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Wherever North Korea is, Dennis Rodman is not far behind. The former basketball star who hasn’t shown his eyeballs in public since the late 1990s popped up in Singapore on Monday for the historic handshake of two egomaniacs: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. Naturally, CNN decided to prop up Rodman for television and it was a gargantuan sh*t show.

SEE ALSO: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest

Carmen Electra‘s ex-husband was on national television in a Make America Great Again hat sobbing while worshipping Kim and Trump. Just like Kanye was big mad that he didn’t get a meeting with Obama, Rodman shed MAGA tears that Obama wouldn’t meet with him over his North Korean BFF.

“Obama didn’t give me the time of day!” Rodman complained. But Trump did. As a matter of fact, according to Rodman, Trump even took the time to thank him — yes, thank him — for doing a “good job.” Rodman  even said he “showed my loyalty and trustworthy to this country” by being present at the historic summit.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, appearing disturbed, awkwardly stared as Rodman rambled about Eddie Vedder from the 1990s rock group Pearl Jam, his former coach Phil Jackson and his self-promoting weed cryptocurrency t-shirt.

Damn, CNN… are you that desperate for ratings? Dennis Rodman is your go-to person for a historic meeting and you give him a full 23 minutes on-air?

Brace yourself and watch a clip of the buffoonery below:

Naturally, Twitter was dragging Rodman to every pit of hell. See below:

Trump has certainly brought us to the bottom of the barrel, but we are sure he’ll try to take us even lower.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

14 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

MAGA Tears: Brace Yourself For The Epic Buffoonery Of Dennis Rodman At Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jennifer Tries (Horribly) To Convince…
 10 hours ago
06.12.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Spice And Tokyo Vanity Bring Their…
 10 hours ago
06.12.18
What’s Beef: Restaurants Are Coming For IHOB’s Neck…
 13 hours ago
06.12.18
Watch: Can Your Favorite Rapper Perform While Playing…
 15 hours ago
06.12.18
10 items
How Many Yucky Licks: 10 Of The Nastiest,…
 16 hours ago
06.12.18
More To The Story: 5 Highlights From Pusha…
 16 hours ago
06.12.18
Cardi B Doesn’t Want To Be Featured On…
 16 hours ago
06.12.18
Already A Classic: Donald Glover Compares ‘Atlanta’ Season…
 16 hours ago
06.12.18
Watch: Karen Civil Talks Her New Complex Show…
 17 hours ago
06.12.18
How Jaden Smith Rolled Up To His Parents’…
 17 hours ago
06.12.18
Fashion Nova’s Mens Line Has Dropped, Here Are…
 18 hours ago
06.12.18
Are You Going? Nicki Minaj And Future Are…
 18 hours ago
06.12.18
Rico Love On Breaking New Acts & What…
 19 hours ago
06.12.18
18 items
Stone Soul 2018: Brandy Still Has That Girl…
 22 hours ago
06.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close