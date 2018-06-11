CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Karen Civil Talks Her New Complex Show And Who Inspires Her On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Find out how your ideas can make it on 'Good Looking Out'

0 reads
Leave a comment
Private Birthday Dinner For Author/Social Media Star Karen Civil

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Karen Civil is the latest celebrity to stop by The Breakfast Club, and she was there to promote her new series on Complex titled, Good Looking Out.

Throughout her interview, Civil talks about meeting new up-and-coming entrepreneurs, why she’s single and what she looks for in a man, and how she goes about strengthening her brand. Being behind the scenes for huge names like Nicki Minaj and Nispey Hussle, Karen definitely knows her way around the industry, and she reveals some of her secrets to success along the way.

If you’re someone who is into the behind-the-scenes of business or you’re looking to make yourself and entrepreneur, this interview is a must-see.

 

Watch: Karen Civil Talks Her New Complex Show And Who Inspires Her On ‘The Breakfast Club’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Karen Civil Talks Her New Complex Show And Who Inspires Her On ‘The Breakfast Club’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jennifer Tries (Horribly) To Convince…
 10 hours ago
06.12.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Spice And Tokyo Vanity Bring Their…
 10 hours ago
06.12.18
What’s Beef: Restaurants Are Coming For IHOB’s Neck…
 13 hours ago
06.12.18
Watch: Can Your Favorite Rapper Perform While Playing…
 15 hours ago
06.12.18
10 items
How Many Yucky Licks: 10 Of The Nastiest,…
 16 hours ago
06.12.18
More To The Story: 5 Highlights From Pusha…
 16 hours ago
06.12.18
Cardi B Doesn’t Want To Be Featured On…
 16 hours ago
06.12.18
Already A Classic: Donald Glover Compares ‘Atlanta’ Season…
 16 hours ago
06.12.18
Watch: Karen Civil Talks Her New Complex Show…
 17 hours ago
06.12.18
How Jaden Smith Rolled Up To His Parents’…
 17 hours ago
06.12.18
Fashion Nova’s Mens Line Has Dropped, Here Are…
 18 hours ago
06.12.18
Are You Going? Nicki Minaj And Future Are…
 18 hours ago
06.12.18
Rico Love On Breaking New Acts & What…
 19 hours ago
06.12.18
18 items
Stone Soul 2018: Brandy Still Has That Girl…
 22 hours ago
06.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close