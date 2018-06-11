CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Already A Classic: Donald Glover Compares ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 To Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’

Well, that's a lot to live up to...

0 reads
Leave a comment
FX Premiere Of 'Atlanta'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Hopes are already sky high for the next season of Atlanta, even though news just broke recently that the fan favorite was renewed. It seems impossible for something with this much hype to garner even more anticipation, but Donald Glover managed to make that happen with some recent statements on what season 3 has in store.

The creator and star of the series spoke about his creative process during an Emmys For Your Consideration screening. According to reports from Indiewire, Glover commented on the behind-the-scenes creativity of the series during a panel saying, “I align the seasons I think, to me, like Kanye records…I feel like this is our Graduation. This is probably our most accessible but also the realest — an honest version of it — and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album.” Gambino continued on to say, “We were all on iMessage together and kind of talking about it, and I think people were really hungry to like beat ourselves, which is great.”

So there you have it–even today, Graduation remains many fans’ favorite Kanye album, and it’s most definitely the project that garnered the most positive reception and mainstream radio play. With season 2 of Atlanta being a lot darker than its predecessor, we now know they’ll be making more of a crowd-pleaser with season 3.

Atlanta just recently wrapped up its previous season in May, and there is still no word on when fans can expect it return to the small screen–but there has been confirmation that it will come back faster than we got the second season. Good news all around.

Already A Classic: Donald Glover Compares ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 To Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Already A Classic: Donald Glover Compares ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 To Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jennifer Tries (Horribly) To Convince…
 10 hours ago
06.12.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Spice And Tokyo Vanity Bring Their…
 10 hours ago
06.12.18
What’s Beef: Restaurants Are Coming For IHOB’s Neck…
 13 hours ago
06.12.18
Watch: Can Your Favorite Rapper Perform While Playing…
 15 hours ago
06.12.18
10 items
How Many Yucky Licks: 10 Of The Nastiest,…
 16 hours ago
06.12.18
More To The Story: 5 Highlights From Pusha…
 16 hours ago
06.12.18
Cardi B Doesn’t Want To Be Featured On…
 16 hours ago
06.12.18
Already A Classic: Donald Glover Compares ‘Atlanta’ Season…
 16 hours ago
06.12.18
Watch: Karen Civil Talks Her New Complex Show…
 17 hours ago
06.12.18
How Jaden Smith Rolled Up To His Parents’…
 17 hours ago
06.12.18
Fashion Nova’s Mens Line Has Dropped, Here Are…
 18 hours ago
06.12.18
Are You Going? Nicki Minaj And Future Are…
 18 hours ago
06.12.18
Rico Love On Breaking New Acts & What…
 19 hours ago
06.12.18
18 items
Stone Soul 2018: Brandy Still Has That Girl…
 22 hours ago
06.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close