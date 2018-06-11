CLOSE
National
Home > National

A Luxurious Death: Man Buries His Father In A BMW & Folks Can’t Deal

Why.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2013 Geneva Auto Show

Source: Harold Cunningham / Getty

One son did the absolute most when honoring his deceased father with a burial.

According to NAIJ.com, a man identified as Azubuike shocked residents in Ihiala, Nigeria when he decided to bury his father in a brand new BMW.

 

That’s right, a good ol’ wooden coffin wasn’t enough for Azubuike. I mean, does a wooden coffin have interior leather seats where the ancestors can catch you leaning.

 

Nope!

BMW burial it is!

A photo of the Bimmer send-off went viral on Facebook and some folks were filled with outrage.

On one hand, people thought Azubuike was making a mockery of his father, while others thought the BMW money could have been put to better use, such as saaaay, helping the surrounding village maybe?

 

And then of course, there were people who where ready to GPS the location so they could do some digging.

 

Smh, shame.

A Luxurious Death: Man Buries His Father In A BMW & Folks Can’t Deal was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading A Luxurious Death: Man Buries His Father In A BMW & Folks Can’t Deal

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jennifer Tries (Horribly) To Convince…
 10 hours ago
06.12.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Spice And Tokyo Vanity Bring Their…
 10 hours ago
06.12.18
What’s Beef: Restaurants Are Coming For IHOB’s Neck…
 13 hours ago
06.12.18
Watch: Can Your Favorite Rapper Perform While Playing…
 15 hours ago
06.12.18
10 items
How Many Yucky Licks: 10 Of The Nastiest,…
 16 hours ago
06.12.18
More To The Story: 5 Highlights From Pusha…
 16 hours ago
06.12.18
Cardi B Doesn’t Want To Be Featured On…
 16 hours ago
06.12.18
Already A Classic: Donald Glover Compares ‘Atlanta’ Season…
 16 hours ago
06.12.18
Watch: Karen Civil Talks Her New Complex Show…
 17 hours ago
06.12.18
How Jaden Smith Rolled Up To His Parents’…
 17 hours ago
06.12.18
Fashion Nova’s Mens Line Has Dropped, Here Are…
 18 hours ago
06.12.18
Are You Going? Nicki Minaj And Future Are…
 18 hours ago
06.12.18
Rico Love On Breaking New Acts & What…
 19 hours ago
06.12.18
18 items
Stone Soul 2018: Brandy Still Has That Girl…
 22 hours ago
06.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close