Renowned performer Melba Moore called into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about the one-woman stage play Looking Through The Stained Glass Window.
She will make her cameo appearances on June 14, June 15 and July 1, 2018 at The Playroom Theater in New York City.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Melba Moore Talks About New Play ‘Looking Through The Stained Glass Window’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
comments – add yours