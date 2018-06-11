Melba Moore Talks About New Play ‘Looking Through The Stained Glass Window’

06.11.18
Renowned performer Melba Moore called into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about the one-woman stage play Looking Through The Stained Glass Window

She will make her cameo appearances on June 14, June 15 and July 1, 2018 at The Playroom Theater in New York City.

