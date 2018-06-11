CLOSE
National
Home > National

IHOP Will Now Be Know As The IHOB…The ‘B’ Is Not For Breakfast

3 reads
Leave a comment
IHOP International Pancake Day

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Houston

Things are changing. IHOP will now be IHOB.

 

Wendy’s had some thoughts about the switch.

Will you go for the burgers or the pancakes?

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

Burgers , IHOB , IHOP , pancakes

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading IHOP Will Now Be Know As The IHOB…The ‘B’ Is Not For Breakfast

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
18 items
Stone Soul 2018: Brandy Still Has That Girl…
 5 hours ago
06.11.18
15 items
Stone Soul 2018: Ne-Yo Shows Stone Soul Crowd…
 5 hours ago
06.11.18
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 8 hours ago
06.11.18
They Shootin’: Songs That Wouldn’t Be The Same…
 21 hours ago
06.11.18
The GOAT: Never Forget When Muhammad Ali Checked…
 23 hours ago
06.11.18
6 items
Roy G Biv: Proof That Kelly Rowland Makes…
 23 hours ago
06.10.18
Hail To The Queen! Four Things You Need…
 23 hours ago
06.11.18
Freaky Tales: The Greek Freak Reviews American Food…
 23 hours ago
06.11.18
This Kid Crashed A Boat Party And Became…
 23 hours ago
06.11.18
Tupac, Lil Wayne & Joe Budden Share Hip-Hop…
 23 hours ago
06.11.18
10 items
Puerto Rican Day!: 10 Celebs Holding It Down…
 1 day ago
06.10.18
The Internet Has Mixed Reactions Over Beyonce &…
 1 day ago
06.11.18
#Top5 Lil Lay And 4 More Lyrical Ladies…
 1 day ago
06.11.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2014
PHOTOS: What’s Going On With Wendy Williams’ Feet…
 1 day ago
06.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close