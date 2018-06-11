IHOP Will Now Be Know As The IHOB…The ‘B’ Is Not For Breakfast

Things are changing. IHOP will now be IHOB.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Wendy’s had some thoughts about the switch.

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Will you go for the burgers or the pancakes?

