CLOSE
National
Home > National

Salmonella Contamination In Pre-Cut Melon…Throw It Out

6 reads
Leave a comment
Close-Up Of Watermelons For Sale At Market

Source: Michel Tripepi / EyeEm / Getty

If you’ve recently puchased pre-cut melon, you might want to throw it out, according to the CDC.

Pre-cut melon and pre-made fruit salads in several states, including North Carolina, have been included in the warning because of potential salmonella bacteria contamination. The recalled products were sold in clear containers at Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen’s, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods.

The agency urges consumers to throw away:

  • Pre-cut melon sold at Walmart stores in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, or Ohio.
  • Pre-cut melon purchased at Kroger, Jay C or Payless stores in Indiana and Michigan.
  • Fruit salad containing melon purchased at Walmart, Kroger, Jay C or Payless stores in the affected states.
  • Any pre-cut melon or fruit salads with melon if you don’t remember where it was purchased.

Only pre-cut melon is affected by the recall. Whole melon is still OK to eat, the CDC said.

 

Puerto Rican Day!: 10 Celebs Holding It Down For The Boricuas

10 photos Launch gallery

Puerto Rican Day!: 10 Celebs Holding It Down For The Boricuas

Continue reading Puerto Rican Day!: 10 Celebs Holding It Down For The Boricuas

Puerto Rican Day!: 10 Celebs Holding It Down For The Boricuas

  The National Puerto Rican Day parade was held today and it’s only right we spotlight some of our favorite Puerto Ricans in the industry.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

CDC , Fruit Salad , Melon , Pre-Cut

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 4 hours ago
06.11.18
They Shootin’: Songs That Wouldn’t Be The Same…
 18 hours ago
06.11.18
The GOAT: Never Forget When Muhammad Ali Checked…
 19 hours ago
06.11.18
6 items
Roy G Biv: Proof That Kelly Rowland Makes…
 19 hours ago
06.10.18
Hail To The Queen! Four Things You Need…
 19 hours ago
06.11.18
Freaky Tales: The Greek Freak Reviews American Food…
 19 hours ago
06.11.18
This Kid Crashed A Boat Party And Became…
 19 hours ago
06.11.18
Tupac, Lil Wayne & Joe Budden Share Hip-Hop…
 20 hours ago
06.11.18
10 items
Puerto Rican Day!: 10 Celebs Holding It Down…
 22 hours ago
06.10.18
The Internet Has Mixed Reactions Over Beyonce &…
 22 hours ago
06.11.18
#Top5 Lil Lay And 4 More Lyrical Ladies…
 22 hours ago
06.11.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2014
PHOTOS: What’s Going On With Wendy Williams’ Feet…
 1 day ago
06.10.18
Must-Stream Netflix Movies With Strong Female Leads
 2 days ago
06.11.18
50 Cent Will Go Viral Or Die Tryin’:…
 2 days ago
06.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close