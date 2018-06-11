Salmonella Contamination In Pre-Cut Melon…Throw It Out

If you’ve recently puchased pre-cut melon, you might want to throw it out, according to the CDC.

Pre-cut melon and pre-made fruit salads in several states, including North Carolina, have been included in the warning because of potential salmonella bacteria contamination. The recalled products were sold in clear containers at Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen’s, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods.

The agency urges consumers to throw away:

Pre-cut melon sold at Walmart stores in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, or Ohio.

Pre-cut melon purchased at Kroger, Jay C or Payless stores in Indiana and Michigan.

Fruit salad containing melon purchased at Walmart, Kroger, Jay C or Payless stores in the affected states.

Any pre-cut melon or fruit salads with melon if you don’t remember where it was purchased.

Only pre-cut melon is affected by the recall. Whole melon is still OK to eat, the CDC said.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark