Freaky Tales: The Greek Freak Reviews American Food On Social Media

From corn dogs to Kool-Aid.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Milwaukee Bucks

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Rising NBA star Giannis Antetokuommpo is known as “The Greek Freak” thanks to his incredibly long limbs.

In his quest to adjust to middle American culture in Milwaukee, G has been tweeting a #FoodTour that includes corn dogs, Kool-Aid and Funyuns.

Clickthrough for his reviews.

