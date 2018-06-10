Rising NBA star Giannis Antetokuommpo is known as “The Greek Freak” thanks to his incredibly long limbs.

In his quest to adjust to middle American culture in Milwaukee, G has been tweeting a #FoodTour that includes corn dogs, Kool-Aid and Funyuns.

Clickthrough for his reviews.

Freaky Tales: The Greek Freak Reviews American Food On Social Media was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: