CLOSE
Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Kamiyah Mobley’s Kidnapper Has Finally Been Sentenced

A judge gave Gloria Williams 18 years for kidnapping a newborn back in 1998.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Courtroom Jury Box

Source: JasonDoiy / Getty

A Florida woman has finally been sentenced for kidnapping a baby from a hospital nearly 20 ago and raising her.

According to 13 WMAZ, Gloria Williams, 52, has been sentenced to 18 years with 511 days credited for time served in a quick sentencing hearing on Friday (June 8). In 1998, Williams dressed up as a nurse and stole Kamiyah Mobley from the hospital room of Mobley’s biological mother, Shanara Mobley. 

Raised as Alexis Manigo in South Carolina, Mobley didn’t know her true identity until she was told she couldn’t obtain a her driver’s license because she didn’t have a valid birth certificate or Social Security card.

Williams was arrested in 2017.

In addition, to being charged for each year Mobley was taken, the judge is making her serve five extra years concurrently for custodial interference.

“There are no winners and losers in this case. It’s a very sad case and many people have suffered, including Ms. Williams,” Fourth Judicial Circuit Judge Marianne Aho said during the sentencing.

Williams showed little emotion as the sentence was read and was given 30 days to file an appeal on the sentencing, although she cannot appeal her guilty plea, reported News 4 Jax.

Kamiyah Mobley, by her own choice, did not attend the sentencing.

While reuniting with her birth parents started off rocky with her defending Williams initially, the 19-year-old has changed her last name back to her biological mother’s name.

“I believe now that this is over, we can continue on our journey of healing together as a family and support our daughter on her decision making,” Craig Aiken, her father, told reporters after the hearing.

Williams did apologize to Mobley’s parents.

“I know I wronged you and I’m so sorry, and so many days, so many days, so many days I just wanted to pick that child up and say, ‘Get in the car. Let’s go.’ I just couldn’t.’”

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

RELATED NEWS:

Florida Judge Forced To Step Down After Bullying Black Woman Who Died Two Days Later

These Photos Of The Kidnapped Boko Haram Schoolgirls Are Breathtaking & Heartbreaking

This Is America: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Stealing Sneakers

Kamiyah Mobley’s Kidnapper Has Finally Been Sentenced was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Kamiyah Mobley’s Kidnapper Has Finally Been Sentenced

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 4 hours ago
06.11.18
They Shootin’: Songs That Wouldn’t Be The Same…
 18 hours ago
06.11.18
The GOAT: Never Forget When Muhammad Ali Checked…
 19 hours ago
06.11.18
6 items
Roy G Biv: Proof That Kelly Rowland Makes…
 19 hours ago
06.10.18
Hail To The Queen! Four Things You Need…
 19 hours ago
06.11.18
Freaky Tales: The Greek Freak Reviews American Food…
 19 hours ago
06.11.18
This Kid Crashed A Boat Party And Became…
 19 hours ago
06.11.18
Tupac, Lil Wayne & Joe Budden Share Hip-Hop…
 20 hours ago
06.11.18
10 items
Puerto Rican Day!: 10 Celebs Holding It Down…
 22 hours ago
06.10.18
The Internet Has Mixed Reactions Over Beyonce &…
 22 hours ago
06.11.18
#Top5 Lil Lay And 4 More Lyrical Ladies…
 22 hours ago
06.11.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2014
PHOTOS: What’s Going On With Wendy Williams’ Feet…
 1 day ago
06.10.18
Must-Stream Netflix Movies With Strong Female Leads
 2 days ago
06.11.18
50 Cent Will Go Viral Or Die Tryin’:…
 2 days ago
06.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close