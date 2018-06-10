Neighbor Calls Police On Black Ex-NFL Player Who Claims He Was House Hunting

Another day, another example of the police being called on Black people for just living.

Case in point: Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. was accosted and detained by police when an “over reactive neighbor” called cops on him. His crime? Looking for a home for his mother-in-law in Southern California.

According to NBC News, Winslow, who was chosen in the first-round of the NFL draft in 2004, was arrested Thursday in Encinitas, Calif., and booked on suspicion of burglary.

Kellen Winslow Jr. Arrested for Burglary at Mobile Home Park https://t.co/PfPun6IarV — TMZ (@TMZ) June 8, 2018

Apparently, someone called the sheriff’s office and reported a possible burglary, saying “the reporting party indicated a black male adult had walked into a neighbor’s residence.” This person also confronted the man because they “did not recognize him as being the resident who lived there,” says a statement from the police department.

Winslow left the trailer park after being confronted, but was stopped and arrested by deputies as he drove nearby. Winslow spent five hours in jail before posting his bail.

Winslow ‘s representatives deny that their client was stealing anything, instead they claim that Winslow was looking for a home his mother-in-law and the residence in question belongs to friends who attend church with his wife. That, and he never went inside.

“An over reactive neighbor called police after she saw Kellen walking around a mobile home,” Denise White said.

The owner of the house also confirmed that Kellen never stole anything from the house.

“The owner said he never went inside the home or took anything, or nor was anything taken, touched or moved,” White added.

Winslow’s attorney, Harvey A. Steinberg, said that his client “emphatically denies committing any burglary. He would have no need to burglarize or steal anything from anyone at a trailer park.”

“He looks forward to being vindicated once this matter is fully investigated and adjudicated through the court system.”

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released whether the neighbor who called the police was white.

