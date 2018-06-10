June 10th gave us some pretty dope contributions to hip-hop. Tupac’s “I Get Around” turns 25 years old, Joe Budden’s self-titled debut album celebrates its 15-year anniversary and Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter III” turns 10.

Spotify celebrated Tha Carter III’s anniversary with some really dope billboards featuring today’s rappers paying homage to the classic album.

New @Spotify OOH ads timed to the 10th anniversary of Lil Wayne's Tha Carter III. They recreated the album art with childhood pics of Chance the Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Tyga, Lil Uzi Vert, etc. – next to their quotes about how the album inspired them. pic.twitter.com/2Cxf8bAW31 — Tim Nudd (@nudd) June 8, 2018

While Joe Budden celebrated his anniversary on Instagram, remembering the album that changed his life forever.

And we can’t help but to remember how “I Get Around” made us feel. It’s not a summertime vibe without the original rap song of the summer.

Happy birthday to all of these wonderful moments in hip-hop.

Tupac, Lil Wayne & Joe Budden Share Hip-Hop Anniversaries Today was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: