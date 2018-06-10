One kid spotted a group of adults having the time of their life on a boat, so he decided to join in on the fun. From the looks of it, he could teach them a thing or two about the art of turning up. You couldn’t tell Lil Man that he wasn’t killing the game.

So this random kid near us was dancing up a storm today. He floated over to our boats and danced with us, LOL. Got to give it to the kid, he’s got some moves 😂 pic.twitter.com/lrP8mcKmH5 — Jennifer Wadford (@jennwadford) June 9, 2018

This Kid Crashed A Boat Party And Became Our Summertime Shmood! was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

