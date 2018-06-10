CLOSE
Man Posted Video Of Domino’s Pizza Employee Using The N-Word So It Doesn’t Happen Again

Marlon Robinson couldn't allow the encounter to get swept under the rug.

A Florida man brought to light a racist encounter with a Domino’s Pizza employee because he doesn’t want it to happen again. It’s his effort to let businesses know that it’s never OK to mistreat Black customers.

Domino’s fired the employee at its Pembroke Pines store who argued with Marlon Robinson and was caught on video calling him the N-word on May 5, WSVN-TV reported on Friday.

“The team at Domino’s is mortified by the behavior of the employee, who has been terminated. Behavior such as that has no place in our brand. We are sincerely sorry that this occurred,” spokesperson Jenny Fouracre said in a statement.

Robinson, 36, could not allow the encounter to be swept under the rug, he said. “I’ve lived in this community over 25 years, and I don’t think that the kids after me who maybe look like me or act like me or talk like me should have to deal with this whenever they go somewhere and not be heard,” added Robinson, who hired an attorney to help him with the case.

Robinson, a father who holds down two full-time jobs, went to the store after he had been waiting about two hours for a pizza delivery that never arrived. He got into a heated exchange with the employee at the store about the poor service. “You’re the manager, I’m the customer. Act accordingly,” Robinson is heard yelling in the video. After he paid for the pizza, the employee tossed the boxes on the floor and called him the N-word.

In an interview with the news outlet, Robinson explained that he was upset by how he was treated as a customer.

“I don’t want it to happen to me or to anybody else,” Robinson stated.

