CLOSE
Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Black Woman Handcuffed And Humiliated After Returning A Bra To Victoria’s Secret

Jovita Jones brought the paid-for lingerie back to the store because the cashier forgot to remove the sensor. Of course, they thought she was stealing.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Victoria Secret $5 for $27.50

Source: Victoria’s Secret / Polyvore

Victoria Secret’s seems to be following in Target’s footsteps.

A Black woman from Tennessee claims that she was racially profiled and handcuffed in one of the lingerie locations when she returned a bra back to the store.

According to FOX 13, an employee at Victoria’s Secret forgot to remove the sensor on a bra Jovita Jones purchased recently at the store in Collierville, TN. So last week, Jones took the bra back to have the sensor taken off she could comfortably wear it.

That’s when things got hairy.

“I told her she could keep the bag up there. I was going to go look around the store,” Jones told FOX13.

When she got back from the dressing room, she noticed a police officer coming her way.

“He could have asked, ma’am, can I search your bag? He didn’t do any of that. He just came in and [put] handcuffs on me. He made up in his mind I was guilty,” Jones said.

Apparently, an employee had called police on Jones, who by the way has no criminal record. When store officials realized they made a huge mistake, they tried to “make things right” by offering Jones an 100-dollar gift card.

Not surprisingly, Jones wasn’t having any of it, FOX 13 reported.

“I told her a 100-dollar gift card is not going to take back the discrimination, humiliation, defamation that I faced in that store that day.”

Victoria’s Secret had this to say about the incident:

“We are sincerely sorry for the experience Ms. Jones Cage had in our store. Bottom line, we made a mistake, and we do not tolerate this behavior. Our head of stores has been trying to reach Ms. Jones Cage to personally apologize for her experience. Victoria’s Secret is adamant that all customers be treated with dignity and respect. We have investigated the matter, and the associate involved is no longer employed with our brand. In addition, we are meeting with every associate in the store to reinforce our values and policies.  We are committed to delivering an excellent shopping experience to every customer, every time … we have work to do – and we are dedicated to this mission.”

Why can’t these folks just let us shop in peace?

RELATED NEWS:

Woman Claims Target Employees Made Her Strip To Prove She Didn’t Steal A Bikini

Buffalo Wild Wings Apologizes For Racist Tweets In Targeted Hacking

VIDEO: Store Manager Loudly Reads Store Policy About Shoplifting While Black Women Try On Clothes In Dressing Room

Black Woman Handcuffed And Humiliated After Returning A Bra To Victoria’s Secret was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Black Woman Handcuffed And Humiliated After Returning A Bra To Victoria’s Secret

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 4 hours ago
06.11.18
They Shootin’: Songs That Wouldn’t Be The Same…
 18 hours ago
06.11.18
The GOAT: Never Forget When Muhammad Ali Checked…
 19 hours ago
06.11.18
6 items
Roy G Biv: Proof That Kelly Rowland Makes…
 19 hours ago
06.10.18
Hail To The Queen! Four Things You Need…
 19 hours ago
06.11.18
Freaky Tales: The Greek Freak Reviews American Food…
 19 hours ago
06.11.18
This Kid Crashed A Boat Party And Became…
 19 hours ago
06.11.18
Tupac, Lil Wayne & Joe Budden Share Hip-Hop…
 20 hours ago
06.11.18
10 items
Puerto Rican Day!: 10 Celebs Holding It Down…
 22 hours ago
06.10.18
The Internet Has Mixed Reactions Over Beyonce &…
 22 hours ago
06.11.18
#Top5 Lil Lay And 4 More Lyrical Ladies…
 22 hours ago
06.11.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2014
PHOTOS: What’s Going On With Wendy Williams’ Feet…
 1 day ago
06.10.18
Must-Stream Netflix Movies With Strong Female Leads
 2 days ago
06.11.18
50 Cent Will Go Viral Or Die Tryin’:…
 2 days ago
06.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close