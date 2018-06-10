Black Woman Handcuffed And Humiliated After Returning A Bra To Victoria’s Secret

Victoria Secret’s seems to be following in Target’s footsteps.

A Black woman from Tennessee claims that she was racially profiled and handcuffed in one of the lingerie locations when she returned a bra back to the store.

According to FOX 13, an employee at Victoria’s Secret forgot to remove the sensor on a bra Jovita Jones purchased recently at the store in Collierville, TN. So last week, Jones took the bra back to have the sensor taken off she could comfortably wear it.

That’s when things got hairy.

Jovita Jones Cage bought a bra from Victoria's Secret but the clerk forgot to remove the sensor.When Cage brought the bra back to the store Monday with a receipt, asking for the sensor to be removed, the manager called the cops and had her handcuffed. pic.twitter.com/sYNVGNqB6q — Beverly Blake (@beaudyk) June 9, 2018

“I told her she could keep the bag up there. I was going to go look around the store,” Jones told FOX13.

When she got back from the dressing room, she noticed a police officer coming her way.

“He could have asked, ma’am, can I search your bag? He didn’t do any of that. He just came in and [put] handcuffs on me. He made up in his mind I was guilty,” Jones said.

Apparently, an employee had called police on Jones, who by the way has no criminal record. When store officials realized they made a huge mistake, they tried to “make things right” by offering Jones an 100-dollar gift card.

Not surprisingly, Jones wasn’t having any of it, FOX 13 reported.

“I told her a 100-dollar gift card is not going to take back the discrimination, humiliation, defamation that I faced in that store that day.”

Victoria’s Secret had this to say about the incident:

“We are sincerely sorry for the experience Ms. Jones Cage had in our store. Bottom line, we made a mistake, and we do not tolerate this behavior. Our head of stores has been trying to reach Ms. Jones Cage to personally apologize for her experience. Victoria’s Secret is adamant that all customers be treated with dignity and respect. We have investigated the matter, and the associate involved is no longer employed with our brand. In addition, we are meeting with every associate in the store to reinforce our values and policies. We are committed to delivering an excellent shopping experience to every customer, every time … we have work to do – and we are dedicated to this mission.”

Why can’t these folks just let us shop in peace?

Black Woman Handcuffed And Humiliated After Returning A Bra To Victoria's Secret

