CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Black Music Month Spotlight: Common

1 reads
Leave a comment
Black Music Month: Common

Source: Creative Services / Urban One

Rapper Common stared his career as Common Sense in 1992. He released his debut album “Can I Borrow A Dollar” to critical and underground acclaim. After his 1994 album Resurrection, Common dropped the “Sense” from his name and reached new levels.

Albums such as like “Be” and “Finding Forever” help Common reach the status as one of the greatest rappers of all-time.

Common also is an accomplished actor and in 2015 he won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, for his song “Glory” from the 2014 film Selma.

I Used to Love H.E.R.

Come Close ft. Mary J. Blige

Glory

Black Music Month Spotlight: Common was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Black Music Month Spotlight: Common

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close