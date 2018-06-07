CLOSE
Black Music Month
Black Music Month: Her Name Is Janet….Ms. Jackson, If Ya Nasty

Once considered just the “kid sister” to Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson evolved into her own singular being. Beginning with 1986’s Control, Jackson would embark on a streak of not only changing the sound of R&B but also setting a mark for female artists, regardless of genre.

With her collaborations with former Prince proteges Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Jackson set the standard for blockbuster releases. Control re-introduced her to the world as a grown woman, not Michael’s “little sister.” 1989’s Rhythm Nation became the first album to have seven Top 5 singles and as she became a fashion icon, she continually redefined her style. Singles such as “Rhythm Nation,” “State of the World,” and “Black Cat” only added to Jackson’s legacy and the hits continued to come after.

Sensual, impactful and dominant, Jackson has won numerous Grammy Awards, became the first Black woman ever to be awarded the Billboard Icon Award and more. There’s a reason why fans simply refer to her as Janet, because some legends barely need any introduction.

Control

Rhythm Nation

The Pleasure Principle

That’s The Way Love Goes

Love Will Never Do (Without You)

If

Anytime, Anyplace

I Get So Lonely

All For You

Scream (featuring Michael Jackson)

