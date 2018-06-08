CLOSE
Janet Hubert Blames Will Smith For Her Son’s Attempted Suicide

When is this feud going to end?

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Source: NBC / Getty

 

If you thought that Janet Hubert’s feud with former co-star Will Smith is over, you would be mistaken.  Apparently, the original Aunt Viv from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air took to social media last Friday to blame the actor for her son’s suicide attempt.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Hubert sent off the following:

The details around what happened to her son are scarce, but fans on social media expressed their concerns for Hubert’s own mental state:

Folks also expressed that perhaps Jada can invite Janet to the Red Table talks and hash this out once and for all:

But really, it isn’t Jada’s job to fix her husband’s mess. We just hope Janet’s son is doing better and gets the help that he so desperately needs.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about her accusations?

