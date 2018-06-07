CLOSE
Guys Are Thirsty Over This Woman Who Caught A Baseball With Her Beer Then Chugged It

Smitten is an understatement.

selective focus dark beer and foam with Beer mug and soft flare filter

Source: skaman306 / Getty

Some baseball fans might have found the girl of their dreams thanks to a viral clip.

Gabby DiMarco was at a San Diego Padres game as a fan when a foul ball was hit in her direction.

Then, in a move some guys might consider fate, the baseball landed right in Gabby’s beer. After geeking out over the chances, Gabby did something that had folks on the edge of their seat.

She chugged her beer with the baseball still in it.

A star was born and many guys were hit with cupid’s arrow.

Here’s another angle for the thirsty…

“It bounced from behind me,” Gabby told MLB.com. “I wasn’t trying to catch it at all, and it landed in my cup.”

Never taking it out! Everything happens for a reason🙏 #padres #lucky

A post shared by Gabrielle DiMarco (@gabbylucille) on

 

Here’s more pics of Gabby for people already working on their wedding vowels.

The Emerald Isle 💚 #ireland #awaywiththefairies

A post shared by Gabrielle DiMarco (@gabbylucille) on

Please no pictures

A post shared by Gabrielle DiMarco (@gabbylucille) on

 

Also, more with her and beer…

Mama loves her beer 🍺

A post shared by Gabrielle DiMarco (@gabbylucille) on

Cheers to an unforgettable trip with my best friend 🍻 #inceptionatsea

A post shared by Gabrielle DiMarco (@gabbylucille) on

 

Inspired?

Swipe through for the hilarious love declarations Gabby’s already gotten!

Guys Are Thirsty Over This Woman Who Caught A Baseball With Her Beer Then Chugged It was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

