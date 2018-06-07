CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Future Of Fashion or Old Fashioned? Saudi Arabia Fashion Show Uses Robots Instead Of Female Models

1 reads
Leave a comment
SAUDI-VOTE-WOMEN

Source: – / Getty

It’s still shocking that women are just now getting the right to drive in Saudi Arabia. As of June 2018, the first driver’s licenses to women were issued — however, the ladies still have to seek a man’s permission to obtain one. 

If you thought that little piece of chauvinism was extreme, you probably didn’t know that they aren’t usually allowed to use female models in the their fashions shows in Saudi Arabia or Qatar.

So they opt for robots instead:

We knew that Artificial Intelligence was trying to take over our customer service jobs, IT gigs and even our boyfriends and girlfriends:

 

But who knew that they’d also be taking over the modeling industry?

Models went from being so skinny that they look invisible, to actually being invisible.

 

What a time to be alive, and be human. 

Future Of Fashion or Old Fashioned? Saudi Arabia Fashion Show Uses Robots Instead Of Female Models was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Future Of Fashion or Old Fashioned? Saudi Arabia Fashion Show Uses Robots Instead Of Female Models

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ne-Yo
Watch Ne-Yo Slay On GMA
 1 hour ago
06.08.18
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 2 hours ago
06.08.18
10 items
Woah Dere! Allen Iverson’s Daughter Is All Grown…
 13 hours ago
06.07.18
Janet Hubert Blames Will Smith For Her Son’s…
 13 hours ago
06.08.18
Watch: Jorja Smith Sings A Beautiful Mashup Of…
 17 hours ago
06.08.18
Dictionary.com Was The Real MVP Today With Shady…
 18 hours ago
06.08.18
8 items
Gift Guide: 8 Presents Your Pops Will Absolutely…
 18 hours ago
06.07.18
Future Of Fashion or Old Fashioned? Saudi Arabia…
 18 hours ago
06.08.18
Guys Are Thirsty Over This Woman Who Caught…
 19 hours ago
06.08.18
Prince Gifs For Every Mood
 20 hours ago
06.08.18
Relatable: Post Malone Just Got THIS Phrase Tattooed…
 20 hours ago
06.08.18
Drake’s Dad Taps Into His Inner Mariah Carey…
 22 hours ago
06.08.18
15 items
PHOTOS: A Peek Inside The Walters Art Museum…
 22 hours ago
06.07.18
16 items
‘Sisters Of Comedy’ Keeps The Laughs Flowing With…
 22 hours ago
06.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close