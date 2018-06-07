There's big talk about inclusion and diversity at Google so if you need any evidence of Google is making this priority may I direct your attention to the 🥗 emoji— we've removed the egg in Android P beta 2, making this a more inclusive vegan salad. pic.twitter.com/kzHY0A9ZjG — Jennifer 💩🌪️ (@jenniferdaniel) June 6, 2018

Google is taking inclusion seriously—so seriously, in fact, the tech company has removed the egg from their salad emoji to make vegans feel more welcome. Anyone else giggling just a little?

As you can imagine, vegans feel right at home while the rest of the internet thinks vegans, and Google for that matter, are extra AF. Hit the flip for the funniest responses. The conversation gets pretty intense.

Twitter Gets Hostile After Google Removes Egg From Salad Emoji was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: