Free Community Engagement Fair In Durham

06.07.18
In celebration of Black Music Month:  On Sunday, June 10, at Duke Memorial United Methodist Church, we will be presenting our 2nd Annual Black Music Month Celebration! This annual event celebrates Black music and raises awareness of the mission of the organization BUMP for support and fundraising.

This year, the celebration includes the FREE Community Engagement Fair from 2pm-3:30pm. This is a free community event that will showcase organizations that are youth and/or art focused. There will be workshops, performances, information and food. Again, this is a free event. It will be in Whitford Hall at Duke Memorial United Methodist Church.

The Concert will follow at 4pm-6pm and will feature Ubuntu Music Academy, DJ Guv’nor, 100 Men in Black and the Durham Symphony Orchestra. This is a ticketed event. We are also building relationships with community partners and including volunteers for this day of celebration.

For more info. contact Brian M. Bryant NC Afterschool Corps VISTA

Community Engagement Coordinator (919) 667-0386

bbryant@bumpthetriangle.org

