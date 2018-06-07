Melissa Wade recently talked to Deitrick Haddon about performing at this year’s McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour.

The event takes place Friday, June 8th at Wake Chapel Church – Tar Heel Club Rd. in Raleigh. Festivities begin at 7pm. You can get tickets at www.365black.com.

Along with Haddon, there will be live performances from Donald Lawrence, J.J. Hairston, Todd Dulaney, Ricky Dillard, LeAndria Johnson, and Canton Jones.

Interview: Deitrick Haddon's Coming For The McDonald's Inspiration Gospel Tour

