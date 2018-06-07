Interview: Deitrick Haddon’s Coming For The McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour

06.07.18
McDonald's 10th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Melissa Wade recently talked to Deitrick Haddon about performing at this year’s McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour.

The event takes place Friday, June 8th at Wake Chapel Church – Tar Heel Club Rd. in Raleigh. Festivities begin at 7pm. You can get tickets at www.365black.com.

Along with Haddon, there will be live performances from Donald LawrenceJ.J. HairstonTodd DulaneyRicky DillardLeAndria Johnson, and Canton Jones.

Interview: Deitrick Haddon’s Coming For The McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour was originally published on thelightnc.com

