When will bigots learn that having racist temper tantrums is not good in the era of social media? Your hate will be captured on video and your career or life could be deservedly ruined. If you are going to work with other human beings, learn how to manage your prejudice so you don’t become a viral story.

A food cart owner in Portland, Oregon was caught on camera assaulting a Black woman after she claimed he called her the n-word. Reportedly, he verbally and physically attacked her because she was paying in quarters instead of paper bills.

PICTURES & VIDEO: White Woman Who Called Cops On Black BBQ Becomes Hilarious Meme

According to Willamette Week, Carlotta Washington was purchasing food at Small Pharaoh’s halal cart, owned by a man named Islam Elmasry. She says after she tried to pay for her lunch in quarters, Elmasry went ballistic and called her the n-word.

Watch the video below:

Washington also claims Elmasry sprayed her with Sriracha chili sauce, which was not captured on video. Washington told Willamette Week, “It was in my eyes and all on my skin. It was burning terribly.”

You can hear witnesses saying he assaulted her as she asks for someone to call the police.

Islam Elmasry was arrested and charged with misdemeanor harassment and assault.

Well, Elmasry’s days of being a food cart worker in Portland, Oregon may just be over. Just like Aaron Schlossberg, the racist lawyer in New York City who was kicked out of his office space and couldn’t walk the streets of Manhattan without being harassed, being a raging bigot does not pay.

Video: Food Cart Worker Calls Black Woman The N-Word And Assaults Her was originally published on newsone.com