Mini Food Truck Rodeo At North Hills In Raleigh On Saturday

8 reads Leave a comment
Looking for something to do with the kids on Saturday? Check out the mini food truck rodeo happening at North Hills.
North Hills is partnering with the Raleigh Police Department for an afternoon of great food, live music, and kids activities while giving back to this year’s charity partner – the Special Olympics!
DELICIOUS EATS & TREATS FROM:
Hot Chix Hotcakes And Chicken
konopizza
Dusty Donuts
STUFT
Kona Ice of Raleigh
Boricua Soul Food Truck
Gabi’s Grounds Coffee Shop
MUSIC FROM:
4:30-5:30PM Brooke Hatala Music
6:00-8:00PM Dead Sea Sparrow
KIDS ACTIVITIES INCLUDE:
Face Painting offered by Bee Bee Kidz
Kids Crafts
Yard Games
17 Black Celebrities Who Are Positively Impacting The LGBTQ Community
17 photos Launch gallery
17 Black Celebrities Who Are Positively Impacting The LGBTQ Community
1. ROBIN ROBERTS1 of 17
2. WANDA SYKES2 of 17
3. LAVERNE COX3 of 17
4. AMANDLA STENBERG4 of 17
5. RU PAUL5 of 17
6. RAVEN SYMONÉ6 of 17
7. JANET MOCK7 of 17
8. ANDRÉ LEON TALLEY8 of 17
9. NICKI MINAJ9 of 17
10. FRANK OCEAN10 of 17
11. EMIL WILBEKIN11 of 17
12. LENA WAITHE12 of 17
13. RIHANNA13 of 17
14. QUEEN LATIFAH14 of 17
15. JOHN LEGEND15 of 17
16. RUSSELL SIMMONS16 of 17
17. KERRY WASHINGTON17 of 17
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours