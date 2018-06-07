CLOSE
Mini Food Truck Rodeo At North Hills In Raleigh On Saturday

Food van owner posing next to signboard

Source: Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty

Looking for something to do with the kids on Saturday? Check out the mini food truck rodeo happening at North Hills.

North Hills is partnering with the Raleigh Police Department for an afternoon of great food, live music, and kids activities while giving back to this year’s charity partner – the Special Olympics!

DELICIOUS EATS & TREATS FROM:

Hot Chix Hotcakes And Chicken

konopizza

Dusty Donuts

STUFT

Kona Ice of Raleigh

Boricua Soul Food Truck

Gabi’s Grounds Coffee Shop

MUSIC FROM:

4:30-5:30PM Brooke Hatala Music

6:00-8:00PM Dead Sea Sparrow

KIDS ACTIVITIES INCLUDE:

Face Painting offered by Bee Bee Kidz

Kids Crafts

Yard Games

 

