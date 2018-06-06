0 reads Leave a comment
Instagram is reportedly preparing to launch an update that will give users the ability to upload videos up to 60 minutes long, according to the Wall Street Journal. They’ve even been holding discussions with content creators about creating long-form videos exclusively for their platform.
While we already know that we don’t want to see extra long Instagram videos from everybody. There are a few people we could stand to watch for hours. Hit the flip to see which 5 Instagrammers we think deserve longer videos.
5 People We Think Should Have Hour-Long Instagram Videos was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours