Happy Twins-day! Beyoncé And Jay -Z Finally Give Us A Glimpse Of Sir & Rumi

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

We’re still not sure if we’re getting that Beyonce and Jay-Z joint album, but the Carters did give us a glimpse at another joint project that we’ve been dying to see for months!

 

Hov and Bey kicked off their highly anticipated On The Run II tour in Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday and finally unveiled new photos of her their 11 month old twins, Sir and Rumi.

We haven’t seen the latest additions to the Carter family since Bey posted the infamous floral first pic of the babies back in July 2017.

 

Like, at all.

 

Well, since their beautiful faces have been shown on tour, does this mean we may get to see more photos of S&R on the ‘Gram with their mom, rocking Snapchat filters like big sister Blue?

 

Probably not. But we can dream! And judging by the fact that Beyonce and Jay-Z are on tour together again, dreams actually do come true.

Happy Twins-day! Beyoncé And Jay -Z Finally Give Us A Glimpse Of Sir & Rumi was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

