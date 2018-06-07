Chocolate Lovers Rejoice! June 7 is National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

5 reads Leave a comment
How do you enjoy the summer? Celebrate National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, its celebrated June 7 of every year!
The best way to celebrate National Chocolate Ice Cream Day is to visit your favorite Ice Cream shop, and enjoy the taste of Chocolate Ice Cream with your friends, family members and co-workers. You can also try to make new Chocolate Ice Cream on own and share them with your family members.
What is the perfect serving size for chocolate ice cream?
