CLOSE
TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Jabal Mansur Nurridin

2 reads
Leave a comment

Jalal Mansur Nurridin gained fame as a member of the spoken-word collective The Last Poets and went on to a solo career as both artist and activist. Known as “The Grandfather of Rap,” Nurridin has died yet his influence on Hip-Hop’s early lyrical journeys remains.

Nurrdiin was born Alafia Pudim on July 24, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York. After a brief stint in jail shortened due to his enlistment in the U.S. Army, he discovered Black nationalism and Islam. After his honorable discharge, Nurridin worked on Wall Street and fell into the poetry and spoken-word scene. Joining with one of the many incarnations of The Last Poets, a group in existence for 50 years now, Nurridin’s impact and presence formed rap’s framework.

While The Last Poets had its best commercial and critical success with Nurridin on board, it was his “Hustlers Convention” album released under his Lightin’ Rod stage name that has served as a Hip-Hop lover’s dream destination of samples and lyrics. Ironically, Nurridin was no fan of modern Hip-Hop, due to the popular art form’s propensity for violent lyrics.

Nurridin had been battling cancer but remained active over the years. He reportedly completed a written sequel to the “Hustlers Convention” that was meant to detail his life story, according to an obituary published by The Guardian.

Jalal Mansur Nurridin was 74.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

Little Known Black History Fact: Jabal Mansur Nurridin was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Little Known Black History Fact: Jabal Mansur Nurridin

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 58 mins ago
06.07.18
9 items
Ladies Love Purple Prince: 19 Women Who Ruled…
 2 hours ago
06.07.18
Black Music Month: Boyz II Men
 3 hours ago
06.07.18
Got Eem!: The Carter’s Fooled The World With…
 3 hours ago
06.07.18
Viola Davis’ New Action Flick ‘Widows’ Proves Female-Led…
 9 hours ago
06.07.18
Listen Up: Eagles Player Malcom Jenkins Used Flashcards…
 11 hours ago
06.07.18
Is It Wrong For A Man To Expect…
 15 hours ago
06.07.18
Happy Twins-day! Beyoncé And Jay -Z Finally Give…
 17 hours ago
06.07.18
5 People We Think Should Have Hour-Long Instagram…
 17 hours ago
06.07.18
Hump Day Blues? This Dancing Dog Should Get…
 18 hours ago
06.07.18
Fix It Jesus: These Raunchy Church Signs Will…
 18 hours ago
06.07.18
Hollywood Has A Major Diversity Problem; These Women…
 18 hours ago
06.07.18
Canadian Struggle: 10 Things Drake Could’ve Possibly “Been…
 19 hours ago
06.07.18
LOL: These Twins Are The Real Life Tia…
 20 hours ago
06.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close