CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Don’t Expect Trump To Change His Mind On Criminal Justice Reform With Alice Johnson’s Commuted Sentence

During his campaign, Trump rode a wave of right-wing support for his vow to restore law and order in the United States.

0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s unlikely that law-and-order President Donald Trump will have a change of heart about his hardline views on prison sentencing reform, despite his recent unexpected move.

SEE ALSO: Everything You Need To Know About The Black Woman Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Get Released From Prison

Trump commuted the sentence Wednesday of Alice Marie Johnson, an African-American grandmother who had already served 21 years of a life sentence on a first-time nonviolent drug offense.

“Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades,” a White House statement said. “Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates.”

Trump didn’t suddenly realize that Johnson’s sentence was unfair. His decision came at the urging of celebrity Kim Kardashian West who met with Trump in the Oval Office May 30 to plead Johnson’s case.

As a candidate, Trump rode a wave of right-wing support for his vow to restore law and order in the United States. In February, he stayed true to his promise amid calls for criminal justice reform, even from members of his own party. The president called on lawmakers to pass legislation to help inmates transition to life after prison, but he declined to cross the line to call for criminal justice reform, such as changing mandatory minimum sentencing for drug offenders.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been mapping out a strategy to return to the racially biased “war on drugs.” With the onslaught of the crack epidemic in the 1980s, Congress passed laws intended to get tough on crime. Former President Bill Clinton enacted a crime bill that included a “three-strike” rule that mandated life sentences. That crime-fighting tactic led to mass incarceration, costing taxpayers $80 billion a year and the disproportionate warehousing of African-Americans in prison for minor drug offenses.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Does The Unexpected And Commutes Life Sentence Of Alice Marie Johnson

Surveillance Video Shows Police Thugs Pummel Innocent Black Man Until He’s Unconscious

Philadelphia Police Arrest Of Two Black Men In Starbucks, Prompts Apology From Company's CEO

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

24 photos Launch gallery

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Continue reading Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn't leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint -- the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video -- then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

Don’t Expect Trump To Change His Mind On Criminal Justice Reform With Alice Johnson’s Commuted Sentence was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 59 mins ago
06.07.18
9 items
Ladies Love Purple Prince: 19 Women Who Ruled…
 2 hours ago
06.07.18
Black Music Month: Boyz II Men
 3 hours ago
06.07.18
Got Eem!: The Carter’s Fooled The World With…
 3 hours ago
06.07.18
Viola Davis’ New Action Flick ‘Widows’ Proves Female-Led…
 9 hours ago
06.07.18
Listen Up: Eagles Player Malcom Jenkins Used Flashcards…
 11 hours ago
06.07.18
Is It Wrong For A Man To Expect…
 15 hours ago
06.07.18
Happy Twins-day! Beyoncé And Jay -Z Finally Give…
 17 hours ago
06.07.18
5 People We Think Should Have Hour-Long Instagram…
 17 hours ago
06.07.18
Hump Day Blues? This Dancing Dog Should Get…
 18 hours ago
06.07.18
Fix It Jesus: These Raunchy Church Signs Will…
 18 hours ago
06.07.18
Hollywood Has A Major Diversity Problem; These Women…
 19 hours ago
06.07.18
Canadian Struggle: 10 Things Drake Could’ve Possibly “Been…
 19 hours ago
06.07.18
LOL: These Twins Are The Real Life Tia…
 20 hours ago
06.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close