Viola Davis’ New Action Flick ‘Widows’ Proves Female-Led Films Are In Demand

We've never seen Viola Davis in a role like this.

Viola Davis isn’t necessarily the actress who comes to mind when you think of action flicks. Then again, a female-led action flick doesn’t come to mind either. Imagine the Emmy award-winning thespian’s radiant brown skin covered by a mask as she lets off rounds from her pistol. That’s what you’ll get when you watch the modern-day thriller Widows. Davis stars alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo in the Steve McQueen-directed film that explores what happens when women take control of their fate.

According to the press release, “Widows is the story of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities.”

Women-centric movies have been in demand since the unprecedented success of Will Packer’s hysterical and rightfully raunchy Girl’s Trip. Hollywood has since been embracing women at the forefront and slowly retiring the old narratives that play into archaic stereotypes. Taraji P. Henson’s role in Proud Mary and Gabrielle Union’s recent role in Breaking In, proves that audiences respond well to roles in which women are portrayed as heroes and bad asses versus service women or victims.

Widows also places Black men in pivotal roles as well. Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya, Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry, Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall and Lukas Haas round out the ensemble cast.

This is also the first time we’ll see The Color Purple star Cynthia Erivo on the big screen and how she transitions from A Broadway star to on-screen acting.

Widows hits theaters November 16.

