We’ve been waiting for Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s alleged joint album to drop for so long that folks are starting to get very delusional.
Some are tripping pretty hard, to the point where they’re pretending Blue Ivy has a new number album.
We can’t even lie, the concept and the cover art is pretty fire. But the tracklists that folks are coming up with is impeccable:
They even started giving the album some accolades:
The Beyhive got hella creative with the song titles — and we stan!
And the Blue Ivy-esque bars they imagine she’d spit:
Move over Kanye, Cudi, Pusha and Drake — but Blue Ivy had the best summer album of all time.
But really, are we ever gonna get the mythical joint alum for her parents?
Boom Shakalaka: Which Track On Blue Ivy’s (Fake) New Chart Topping Album Is Your Favorite? was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com