Boom Shakalaka: Which Track On Blue Ivy’s (Fake) New Chart Topping Album Is Your Favorite?

We’ve been waiting for Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s alleged joint album to drop for so long that folks are starting to get very delusional.

Some are tripping pretty hard, to the point where they’re pretending Blue Ivy has a new number album.

Blue Ivy Self-Titled Album Debuts At Number 1 On The Billboard Hot 200!

What’s Your Favorite Song ? pic.twitter.com/t1jJpmjpLT — Toraino (@iamtoraino) June 4, 2018

We can’t even lie, the concept and the cover art is pretty fire. But the tracklists that folks are coming up with is impeccable:

1. Daddy You Tried It

2. Big Sister

3. Humble that clap

4. Private Planes

5. Different Life

6. Never go West

7. Snob Grammy's

8. No Red Carpets

9. Manners

10. Mama Beyonce

11. Queenwheel

12. Aunty Throws Hands

13. Billion Club Favorite song Humble that Clap — Mr. Weeks ✊🏽 (@MrDane1982) June 5, 2018

They even started giving the album some accolades:

“Never Seen A Ceiling (In My Whole Life)” was a diamond certified single that won the Grammy awards for Song and Record of The Year. An acclaimed legend. — eb.nw (@DavidNwai) June 4, 2018

The Beyhive got hella creative with the song titles — and we stan!

“Momma they stank” is my personal fave pic.twitter.com/S0dLXg1SGu — ❣️NIÑO❣️ (@SeaOf23) June 5, 2018

My fave track is “You’re Not Supposed To(Take Videos)” feat. Tina Lawson pic.twitter.com/O3Lc5JXKDQ — Red-Ivy Carter • 5/19 (@JohniiDM) June 4, 2018

You played yourself (Kim and Kanye Diss) pic.twitter.com/tHpyuZhwXO — TX 4eva like Bun B 🇨🇱 (@glamhergirl) June 4, 2018

“Fuck A Surrogate (My Mom Really Had Me)” Is A Underrated Bop That Deserves — Toraino (@iamtoraino) June 5, 2018

And the Blue Ivy-esque bars they imagine she’d spit:

" Cause my mommy's a star, copped a rarri and fries, self made billionaire at 6, now the twins get my tips" 🔥🔥🔥 WHEEEWWW MY EDGES ARE SCAPLED pic.twitter.com/LZkeswErhi — Ciahh. | NM QUEEN 08.10.18. (@ItsCiahh) June 4, 2018

Move over Kanye, Cudi, Pusha and Drake — but Blue Ivy had the best summer album of all time.

Lil Wayne – No Ceilings < Blue Ivy – Never seen a ceiling in my whole life. — EL JEFE (@OnPoint_El) July 7, 2017

But really, are we ever gonna get the mythical joint alum for her parents?

