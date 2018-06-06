CLOSE
LOL: These Twins Are The Real Life Tia & Tamera With Their Hilarious Stunts

They've got their skills down pat.

1994 Kid's Choice Awards

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

It must be nice to have a twin, especially if they can get you out of funky situations.

Twins Marcus and Malcolm Williams have no shame in using their identical powers. On Monday, Marcus posted a high school photo from a 2016 yearbook and you would think it showed him and his brother in two separate pictures.

However, both pics are all Malcolm, who took pictures as himself and his brother since Marcus was out sick that day.

Brilliant.

Social media was definitely impressed.

According to Mashable, this isn’t the first time Marcus and Malcolm have pulled a big switch. They’ve gone to the movies while wearing the same outfit so they can buy one ticket, they’ve filled in for each other at work, and they’ve taken tests for each other.

This definitely sounds like an episode of Sister, Sister. 

 

If they ever do a male spinoff, Tia and Tamera will know who to call!

LOL: These Twins Are The Real Life Tia & Tamera With Their Hilarious Stunts was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

