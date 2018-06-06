April Ryan Defends Herself After She Grilled Press Secretary Over Trump’s NFL Stance

Veteran journalist April Ryan calls into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss her heated exchange with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she asked Huckabee, “Is the president aware that this is about police-involved shootings and not about disrespecting the flag?”

