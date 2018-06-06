Roland Martin talks with Howard Bryant, author of The Heritage: Black Athletes, a Divided America, and the Politics of Patriotism, about President Trump flubbing God Bless America and how patriotism has been exploited throughout history in the United States.

Roland Martin, Author Howard Bryant Discuss The Exploitation Of Patriotism was originally published on blackamericaweb.com