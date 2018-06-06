Roland Martin, Author Howard Bryant Discuss The Exploitation Of Patriotism

TJMS
| 06.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Roland Martin talks with Howard Bryant, author of The Heritage: Black Athletes, a Divided America, and the Politics of Patriotism, about President Trump flubbing God Bless America and how patriotism has been exploited throughout history in the United States.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Roland Martin, Author Howard Bryant Discuss The Exploitation Of Patriotism was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 8 hours ago
06.06.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
WATCH Movie Trailer: Viola Davis to Star in…
 9 hours ago
06.06.18
All The Times Dennis Rodman Looked Scarier Than…
 23 hours ago
06.06.18
Kanye Called J. Prince To End Drake &…
 23 hours ago
06.06.18
Oh Hell Nah! You May NEVER Eat At…
 1 day ago
06.06.18
Watch: Trey Songz And Jacquees Take It To…
 1 day ago
06.06.18
Casted! 9 Movie Roles Michael B. Jordan Could…
 1 day ago
06.06.18
9 items
Baby Bumpin’: Some Of Our Favorite Celeb Pregnancy…
 1 day ago
06.05.18
Did You Know: There’s A Song So Relaxing…
 1 day ago
06.06.18
Lineup SZN: 21 Savage, Janelle Monae, And Ty…
 1 day ago
06.06.18
Here For It? Donald Glover Is Reportedly In…
 1 day ago
06.06.18
Will Smith Hopped On Son Jaden’s ‘ICON’ Remix…
 1 day ago
06.06.18
What In The K-Pop: Is This Korean Singer…
 1 day ago
06.06.18
Black Music Month: Dorothy Norwood
 1 day ago
06.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close