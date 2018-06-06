Local
List Of Summer Activities To Keep The Kids Busy

School is out and the summer months are here … so here’s a lists of all kinds of activities to keep kids and families busy,

Our friends at WRAL have put together a list of local places and activities that can keep the kids busy with loads of fun.  Here are a few:

Raleigh

Marbles Kids Museum

N.C. Museum of Art

N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences

N.C. Museum of History

Prairie Ridge Ecostation

Walnut Creek Wetland Center

Pullen and Chavis parks

 

Durham

Museum of Life and Science

Duke Gardens

Nasher Museum of Art

Museum of Durham History

Durham Bulls

 

Chapel Hill

Morehead Planetarium and Science Center

Ackland Art Museum

Spring Haven Farm

Kidzu Children’s Museum

 

Apex

Kelly Road Park

Elevate Fitness

Salem Pond Park playground

 

Cary

Kids Together Playground

Downtown Park and The Cary

 

Garner

White Deer and Lake Benson parks

 

Holly Springs

Salamanders Baseball

 

Knightdale

Knightdale Station Park

 

Wake Forest

Taylor Park Sprayground

 

Youngsville

Hill Ridge Farm

 

Zebulon

Carolina Mudcats

 

For information about each place and event CLICK HERE to WRAL.com

