List Of Summer Activities To Keep The Kids Busy

School is out and the summer months are here … so here’s a lists of all kinds of activities to keep kids and families busy,
Our friends at WRAL have put together a list of local places and activities that can keep the kids busy with loads of fun. Here are a few:
Raleigh
Marbles Kids Museum
N.C. Museum of Art
N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences
N.C. Museum of History
Prairie Ridge Ecostation
Walnut Creek Wetland Center
Pullen and Chavis parks
Durham
Museum of Life and Science
Duke Gardens
Nasher Museum of Art
Museum of Durham History
Durham Bulls
Chapel Hill
Morehead Planetarium and Science Center
Ackland Art Museum
Spring Haven Farm
Kidzu Children’s Museum
Apex
Kelly Road Park
Elevate Fitness
Salem Pond Park playground
Cary
Kids Together Playground
Downtown Park and The Cary
Garner
White Deer and Lake Benson parks
Holly Springs
Salamanders Baseball
Knightdale
Knightdale Station Park
Wake Forest
Taylor Park Sprayground
Youngsville
Hill Ridge Farm
Zebulon
Carolina Mudcats
For information about each place and event CLICK HERE to WRAL.com
