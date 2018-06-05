Entertainment News
What In The K-Pop: Is This Korean Singer Appropriating Or Appreciating Omarion?

iHeartRadio Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

We all know that when it comes to the music industry, Black artists started waves and set tones that every genre still benefits from today. 

 

In the early 2000’s, you even had boy band dressing like they were in a Puff Daddy video.

 

But who knew that the cultural impact would spread all the way to Korea. So much so that they’ve made they’re own K-Pop version of Omarion, equipped with cornrows, baby hairs, a wife beater shirt and iced out bling.

Taeyang is a South Korean pop star who was also a member of the South Korean boy band Big Bang, who became one of the best-selling digital group of all-time in Asia and one of the best-selling boy bands in the world.

 

But it was his 2008 solo album HOT that went on to win him the award for Best R&B & Soul Album at the 6th Korean Music Awards. They call him the “Prince of R&B” in Korea, yall.

 

So, are we calling this appropriation or appreciation?

At least Omarion has a sense of humor about the whole thing. He retweeted someone calling Tae a “whole a** Asian Omarion”.

 

Hit the flip for more  B2K-esque, imitation K-Pop fire from Taeyang and tell us if you think he was biting Omari’s style.

What In The K-Pop: Is This Korean Singer Appropriating Or Appreciating Omarion? was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

