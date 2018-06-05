Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Did You Know: There’s A Song So Relaxing That It’s Too Dangerous To Listen To While Driving?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Angry Mother Shouting While Cute Girl Listening To Headphones Against Gray Background

Source: Enrique Ramos Lpez / EyeEm / Getty

Did you know that there is a song out there that neuroscientists say can reduce anxiety up to 65%?

In a study, “Weightless” by Marconi Union helped reduce blood pressure, slow the heart rate and lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol. The song is so effective that it can even make some people drowsy, which is why it’s suggested that you don’t listen to the song while driving.

Listen to the song below:

There are similar songs that can calm your nerves too. Here’s a list from Inc.com.

We Can Fly,” by Rue du Soleil (Café Del Mar)

Canzonetta Sull’aria,” by Mozart

Someone Like You,” by Adele

Pure Shores,” by All Saints

Please Don’t Go,” by Barcelona

Strawberry Swing,” by Coldplay

Watermark,” by Enya

Mellomaniac (Chill Out Mix),” by DJ Shah

Electra,” by Airstream

Did You Know: There’s A Song So Relaxing That It’s Too Dangerous To Listen To While Driving? was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Did You Know: There’s A Song So Relaxing That It’s Too Dangerous To Listen To While Driving?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 3 hours ago
06.06.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
WATCH Movie Trailer: Viola Davis to Star in…
 5 hours ago
06.06.18
All The Times Dennis Rodman Looked Scarier Than…
 18 hours ago
06.06.18
Kanye Called J. Prince To End Drake &…
 18 hours ago
06.06.18
Oh Hell Nah! You May NEVER Eat At…
 20 hours ago
06.06.18
Watch: Trey Songz And Jacquees Take It To…
 20 hours ago
06.06.18
Casted! 9 Movie Roles Michael B. Jordan Could…
 20 hours ago
06.06.18
9 items
Baby Bumpin’: Some Of Our Favorite Celeb Pregnancy…
 21 hours ago
06.05.18
Did You Know: There’s A Song So Relaxing…
 21 hours ago
06.06.18
Lineup SZN: 21 Savage, Janelle Monae, And Ty…
 21 hours ago
06.06.18
Here For It? Donald Glover Is Reportedly In…
 22 hours ago
06.06.18
Will Smith Hopped On Son Jaden’s ‘ICON’ Remix…
 22 hours ago
06.06.18
What In The K-Pop: Is This Korean Singer…
 1 day ago
06.06.18
Black Music Month: Dorothy Norwood
 1 day ago
06.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close