Casted! 9 Movie Roles Michael B. Jordan Could Have Taken From White Men

Move over Tom Cruise!

'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Han Myung-Gu / Getty

Michael B. Jordan gave himself a rule early in his career that could possibly change the lack of melanin in Hollywood.

For Variety‘s “Actors on Actors,” Issa Rae interviewed Michael B. and he revealed that after Fruitvale Station, he told his agent that he didn’t want to audition for roles written for Black people.

“I said, I don’t want it. I want to only go for, like, [roles written for] White males. That’s it,” he said. “Me playing that role is going to make it what it is. I don’t want any pre-bias on the character.”

This definitely could change people’s ideas about what a leading man can look like. It also makes me wonder what movies meant for White men Michael could have been up for.

Thus, I thought I’d put on my casting director hat and place Michael in some of the biggest flicks since Fruitvale. From action blockbusters to intimate dramas, swipe through to find out which roles Michael B. could have shined in!

Casted! 9 Movie Roles Michael B. Jordan Could Have Taken From White Men was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

