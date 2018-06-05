Entertainment News
Oh Hell Nah! You May NEVER Eat At A Fast Food Restaurant Again After Seeing This

Burger King Fiscal Fourth Quarter Earnings Drop 17 Percent As Sales Drop

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Fast food restaurants already have a bad rep for their poor customer service and unsanitary eating conditions. 

 

But when’s the last time you saw actual video footage of what’s going on behind the counter at your favorite drive-thru spot?

 

One brave soul was filming in a Delaware Burger King when he spotted two mice playing around in the burger buns.

Ratatouille special anyone?

 

Somebody get the actual Burger King on the phone!

 

Just FYI, Burger King: When you guys tell folks “Have It Your Way,” we don’t think anyone wants the mouse pellet special.

 

SMH.

