Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye Called J. Prince To End Drake & Pusha T Beef

In a new interview with Hot 97, the Rap-A-Lot O.G. shares more details on his “father-son” relationship with Drake and why we won’t be hearing a response to “Story Of Adidon.”

2 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye West At Bumbershoot 2006

Source: Anthony Pidgeon / Getty

Don’t hold your breath for that Drake response to Pusha T.

Houston legend James Prince was promoting his new book The Art & Science Of Respect on Hot 97 when he revealed that Kanye West reached out to him personally to end Drake and Pusha’s beef before things went to far.

Prince and West both consider themselves “family men,” and neither saw the value in having their prized MCs ruin their reputations in the “pig pen.”

Watch the full interview below.

At the 29:30 mark of the interview with Ebro, Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez, Prince explains his current financial issues with Cash Money Records.

He says the label owes him and his son Jas Prince for their Drake partnership and he believes the money in question has already been mismanaged and spent.

“It’s no secret that we’re at odds as far as my son’s money is concerned,” said Prince. “Of course, some has been given, (but) all of it is gonna have to be given.”

The Rap-A-Lot founder and CEO added that he views Cash Money founders Baby and Slim as extended family, and he has no ill will towards them. He just wants his money.

Prince added, “Where we’re concerned, I think that they don’t really have it. They done went through it. And now I’m in a road of having a conversation with Universal.”

Cash Money Records has been distributed by Universal Records and Universal Music Group since 1998 and is currently a subsidiary of UMG.

Kanye Called J. Prince To End Drake & Pusha T Beef was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Kanye Called J. Prince To End Drake & Pusha T Beef

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 3 hours ago
06.06.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
WATCH Movie Trailer: Viola Davis to Star in…
 5 hours ago
06.06.18
All The Times Dennis Rodman Looked Scarier Than…
 18 hours ago
06.06.18
Kanye Called J. Prince To End Drake &…
 18 hours ago
06.06.18
Oh Hell Nah! You May NEVER Eat At…
 20 hours ago
06.06.18
Watch: Trey Songz And Jacquees Take It To…
 20 hours ago
06.06.18
Casted! 9 Movie Roles Michael B. Jordan Could…
 20 hours ago
06.06.18
9 items
Baby Bumpin’: Some Of Our Favorite Celeb Pregnancy…
 21 hours ago
06.05.18
Did You Know: There’s A Song So Relaxing…
 21 hours ago
06.06.18
Lineup SZN: 21 Savage, Janelle Monae, And Ty…
 21 hours ago
06.06.18
Here For It? Donald Glover Is Reportedly In…
 22 hours ago
06.06.18
Will Smith Hopped On Son Jaden’s ‘ICON’ Remix…
 22 hours ago
06.06.18
What In The K-Pop: Is This Korean Singer…
 1 day ago
06.06.18
Black Music Month: Dorothy Norwood
 1 day ago
06.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close