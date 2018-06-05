Black Music Month Spotlight: Scarface

Black Music Month Spotlight: Scarface

2016 Old School Hip Hop New Year's Eve Festival

Brad Jordan, better known as Scarface was born and raised in Houston, Texas, growing up in the South Acres neighborhood. Some of your favorite rappers have said that he is one of their favorite rappers of all time.

Scarface started his Hip-Hop career as DJ Akshen (Action) and went on to sign with Rap-A-Lot Records. After signing with Rap-A-Lot he joined The Geto Boys with Bushwick Bill and Willie D. In 1991 he released his debut album “Mr. Scarface Is Back.” He went on to release classic material such as “The Diary,The Untouchable,” And “The Fix.”

Money & The Power

Smile

My Block

 

