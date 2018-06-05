3 reads Leave a comment
Dorothy Norwood is a Gospel Music icon. She began touring with her family at the age of eight, and in 1956 began singing with fellow Gospel icon Mahalia Jackson. In the early 1960s, Norwood became a member of the gospel group The Caravans, which would included fellow Gospel music legends Albertina Walker, Shirley Caesar, Inez Andrews, Delores Washington and the late Rev. James Cleveland.
In 1972 Norwood agreed to do a 30-state American tour with Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones. She was able to spread the Gospel in a mission field that was virtually closed to gospel artists.
Black Music Month: Dorothy Norwood was originally published on 955thelou.com
