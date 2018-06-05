Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor With Zero Shame

Thaddeus Matthews aka “The Cussing Pastor” has social media talking about his viral sermons again.
Since December 2017, the leader of the Naked Truth Liberation & Empowerment Ministries has been building a digital congregation with videos that encourage followers to participate in “Shut They Ass Down Saturdays” and “I Don’t Give A Fuck Fridays.”
Matthews’ social media profile has trended multiple times since this video, which includes him dubbing himself “The Cussing Pastor” and claiming to have raised $6,000 for a mother in need.
In May, Pastor Matthews famously beefed with the Mr. “Delivert” himself and added to his viral legend with a ridiculous funeral home commercial (below).
Watch Matthews share more of his vulgar word below and hit the jump for other rated-R messages from The Cussing Pastor.
