Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor With Zero Shame

Social media can’t seem to get enough of Thaddeus Matthews’ explicit sermons.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Cropped view of black man in church choir robe

Source: kali9 / Getty

Thaddeus Matthews aka “The Cussing Pastor” has social media talking about his viral sermons again.

Since December 2017, the leader of the Naked Truth Liberation & Empowerment Ministries has been building a digital congregation with videos that encourage followers to participate in “Shut They Ass Down Saturdays” and “I Don’t Give A Fuck Fridays.”

Matthews’ social media profile has trended multiple times since this video, which includes him dubbing himself “The Cussing Pastor” and claiming to have raised $6,000 for a mother in need.

In May, Pastor Matthews famously beefed with the Mr. “Delivert” himself and added to his viral legend with a ridiculous funeral home commercial (below).

Watch Matthews share more of his vulgar word below and hit the jump for other rated-R messages from The Cussing Pastor.

A message from The Cussing Pastor

A post shared by Thaddeus Matthews (@thaddeus_matthews) on

It’s I Don’t Give A Fuck Friday

A post shared by Thaddeus Matthews (@thaddeus_matthews) on

Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor With Zero Shame was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor With Zero Shame

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 1 hour ago
06.05.18
Black Music Month: Charlie Wilson
 3 hours ago
06.05.18
Netflix & Chill: Here’s A List Of Shows…
 4 hours ago
06.05.18
Shoot!: Blocboy JB Teaches Fan How To Do…
 12 hours ago
06.05.18
Wesley Snipes is Tired Of This Corny Viral…
 12 hours ago
06.05.18
Be Clear: Maria Sharapova Could Never, And Will…
 12 hours ago
06.05.18
Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor…
 13 hours ago
06.05.18
Deep AF: Kanye Explains The Real Meaning Behind…
 13 hours ago
06.05.18
Kanye’s “Ye” Boosted Nigerian Artist Burna Boy’s Streams…
 15 hours ago
06.05.18
Fans React To J. Prince Saying Drake Has…
 16 hours ago
06.05.18
Draymond Green Wants His Credit For Starting The…
 17 hours ago
06.05.18
One Girl Learns That No Buns = No…
 17 hours ago
06.05.18
Let The Villain Win: This Twitter User Is…
 18 hours ago
06.05.18
Watch: Angie Martinez Talks Puerto Rico, Rap Beef,…
 19 hours ago
06.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close