Wesley Snipes wants followers to stop sending him this goofy meme, inspired by his Black superhero blockbuster Blade.

For everyone that sends me this photo 300 times a day … I SEENT IT!!! I SEENT IT! I SEENT IT! 😂 pic.twitter.com/u7vumefgO9 — WS (@wesleysnipes) June 4, 2018

Don’t make him cancel you like Nino.

Wesley Snipes is Tired Of This Corny Viral “Blade” Joke: “I Seent It!” was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: