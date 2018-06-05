Netflix & Chill: Here’s A List Of Shows & Movies Coming To Netflix This Month

Planning on spending your summer break near the TV? Netflix is introducing some new content and bringing back some of our favorites.
June 1
• Busted!: Season Finale
• November 13: Attack on Paris
• 101 Dalmatians
• Assassination Games
• Blue Jasmine
• The Boy
• The Covenant
• The Departed
• George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
• He Named Me Malala
• Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
• Just Friends
• Miracle
• National Treasure
• Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
• Outside In
• The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
• Righteous Kill
• Rumor Has It
• Singularity
• Taking Lives
• Terms and Conditions May Apply
June 2
• The King’s Speech
June 3
• The Break With Michelle Wolf (streaming every Sunday)
June 5
• Thor: Ragnarok
June 7
• Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (streaming every Thursday)
• The Night Shift: Season 4
June 8
• The Hollow
• Marcella: Season 2
• Sense8: Series Finale
• The Staircase
• Treehouse Detectives
• Alex Strangelove
• Ali’s Wedding
June 9
• Wynonna Earp: Season 2
June 10
• Portlandia: Season 8
June 14
• Marlon: Season 1
• Cutie and the Boxer
June 15
• Queer Eye: Season 2
• The Ranch: Part 5
• True: Magical Friends
• True: Wonderful Wishes
• Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6
• The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
• La Hora Final
• Lust Stories
• Maktub
• Set It Up
• Step Up 2: The Streets
• Sunday’s Illness
June 16
• Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14
• In Bruges
June 17
• Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez
• Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5
June 18
• Encerrados
June 19
• Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
June 22
• Cooking on High
• Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2
• Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2• Brain on Fire
• Derren Brown: Miracle
• Us and Them
June 23
• Tarzan
June 24
• To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)
June 25
• Hotel Transylvania: Season 1
June 26
• Secret City
• Star Wars: The Last Jedi
• W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro
June 29
• Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits
• GLOW: Season 2
• Harvey Street Kids
• Kiss Me First
• La Forêt
• Nailed It!: Season 2
• Paquita Salas: Season 2
• La Pena Maxima
• Recovery Boys
• TAU
June 30
• Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory
• Mohawk
