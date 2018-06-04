This Failed Prank Call Proves How Feared J. Prince Is

0 reads Leave a comment
Back in 2006, Roy Woods Jr. was still an aspiring comedian who was known for his prank calls.
After agreeing to prank some of Houston’s biggest Black celebs, Woods found himself on the line with Rap-A-Lot Records founds James Prince, and the O.G.’s reputation immediately scared the funny out of the room and ran Woods out of town.
And stay tuned for Prince’s upcoming memoir, The Art & Science Of Respect, featuring a foreword from Drake.
