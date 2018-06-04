National
This Failed Prank Call Proves How Feared J. Prince Is

The Houston O.G. who told Drake to shelve his Pusha T diss once sent an aspiring comedian scrambling out of town without raising his voice.

J. Prince AT 93.9 WKYS

Source: Lee James / WKYS

Back in 2006, Roy Woods Jr. was still an aspiring comedian who was known for his prank calls.

After agreeing to prank some of Houston’s biggest Black celebs, Woods found himself on the line with Rap-A-Lot Records founds James Prince, and the O.G.’s reputation immediately scared the funny out of the room and ran Woods out of town.

Hit the jump to read Woods’ full Twitter testimony.

And stay tuned for Prince’s upcoming memoir, The Art & Science Of Respect, featuring a foreword from Drake.

This Failed Prank Call Proves How Feared J. Prince Is was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

